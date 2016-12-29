Pasztor writes letter to judge, admit...

Pasztor writes letter to judge, admits she's guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Amber Pasztor, the woman accused of killing her two children and her neighbor, wrote a letter to an Elkhart County judge admitting her guilt, according to a document obtained by the Journal Gazette . The letter reads in part, "I want to plead guilty to the two counts of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 37
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Adoption Dec 30 Freeman 1
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Zombies or crackheads Dec 10 NRA 1
ronald hale Dec 10 hi 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,355 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,351

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC