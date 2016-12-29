Pasztor writes letter to judge, admits she's guilty
Amber Pasztor, the woman accused of killing her two children and her neighbor, wrote a letter to an Elkhart County judge admitting her guilt, according to a document obtained by the Journal Gazette . The letter reads in part, "I want to plead guilty to the two counts of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|37
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Adoption
|Dec 30
|Freeman
|1
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Zombies or crackheads
|Dec 10
|NRA
|1
|ronald hale
|Dec 10
|hi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC