Martin Schram: Trump veers from wild accuser to promise-keeper

This was a time-warped week when everything you ever needed to know about the entire 2016 presidential campaign - the good, the bad, the ugly, the wacky and the whack-a-mole nasty - played out in a blizzard of breaking news on the screens that feed us our infotainment news. Actually, it only took just half a week for us to see how and why Donald Trump won and Hillary Clinton and the Democrats lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.