Ian Forte '94 Joins 1st Source Wealth Advisory Services
Ian J. Forte, a 1994 graduate of DePauw University, has joined 1st Source Wealth Advisory Services in Elkhart, Indiana, as a personal trust administrator and officer. "Forte has 17 years of broad legal experience with a focus on assisting small businesses and their families," reports the Goshen News .
