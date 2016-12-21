Ian Forte '94 Joins 1st Source Wealth...

Ian Forte '94 Joins 1st Source Wealth Advisory Services

Friday Dec 16

Ian J. Forte, a 1994 graduate of DePauw University, has joined 1st Source Wealth Advisory Services in Elkhart, Indiana, as a personal trust administrator and officer. "Forte has 17 years of broad legal experience with a focus on assisting small businesses and their families," reports the Goshen News .

