Elkhart Woman Arrested After Taking Child To Meth Deal

Friday Dec 9

An Elkhart woman was arrested Thursday morning after police allege she took her small child to a drug deal. Guadalupe Garcia, 22, Elkhart, was arrested and charged with dealing meth, a level 2 felony, and neglect of a dependent.

