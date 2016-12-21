Elkhart Woman Arrested After Taking Child To Meth Deal
An Elkhart woman was arrested Thursday morning after police allege she took her small child to a drug deal. Guadalupe Garcia, 22, Elkhart, was arrested and charged with dealing meth, a level 2 felony, and neglect of a dependent.
