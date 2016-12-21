Drew Industries Changes Name to 'LCI Industries'
In a release issued late today , Elkhart, Ind.-based Drew Industries Incorporated announced that its board of directors has approved changing the company's corporate name to "LCI Industries." Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lippert Components Inc. and its subsidiaries, Drew Industries supplies a broad array of components for the leading OEMs of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, as well as the aftermarkets of these industries.
