ASA Develops Heavy-Duty Radio for Excavators
Elkhart, Ind.-based ASA Electronics has introduced the JHD1130WP heavy-duty radio which "fills a need for a short DIN stereo." According to a press release, the radio was built to fit excavators and other machines that require less than three inches mounting depth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|36
|Zombies or crackheads
|Dec 10
|NRA
|1
|ronald hale
|Dec 10
|hi
|1
|Elkhart babysitters who do meth
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|1
|katie wright (Oct '13)
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|2
|i want everyone to know (Oct '13)
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC