AG-elect Hilla s chief deputy to succeed him as prosecutor
Republicans in northern Indiana's Elkhart County have selected Attorney General-elect Curtis Hill's chief deputy to succeed him as prosecutor. Republican committeemen voted 72-22 Friday evening to pick Chief Deputy Prosecutor Vicki Becker over the only other candidate, Elkhart lawyer Martin McCloskey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|36
|Zombies or crackheads
|Dec 10
|NRA
|1
|ronald hale
|Dec 10
|hi
|1
|Elkhart babysitters who do meth
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|1
|katie wright (Oct '13)
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|2
|i want everyone to know (Oct '13)
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC