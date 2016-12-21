Thor Motor Coach Introduces Hurricane 35M Floor Plan
Elkhart, Indiana-based Thor Motor Coach has expanded its Hurricane lineup with a new 35M floor plan featuring a large open living area with double slideouts and one-and-a-half bathrooms. The 35M comes standard with solid surface kitchen countertops, leatherette fabrics, and high-sheen cabinetry.
