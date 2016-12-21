RV shipments in 2016 to reach highest...

RV shipments in 2016 to reach highest level in four decades-data

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Reuters

Recreational vehicle shipments in 2016 are expected to reach their highest level in nearly four decades, according to data from an industry association, fueled by job growth and rising wages. RV shipments in the United States are expected to total 419,500 in 2016, a 12.1 percent jump from a year earlier, and 438,100 in 2017, the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association said.

