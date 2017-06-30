Reports: Tonne Road area evacuated in...

Reports: Tonne Road area evacuated in Elk Grove Village due to ammonia leak

Tonne Road is closed in Elk Grove Village due to an ammonia leak near Grecian Delight Foods, media outlets are reporting. The ammonia leak and hazmat situation is in the 1200 block of Tonne Road, forcing police to shut down Tonne between Touhy Avenue and Landmeier Road, Sigalert is reporting.

