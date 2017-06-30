Constable: House of future turns 50
She wasn't sure what the thing was, but Judy Broggi knew she wanted to live in it. The house-hunting Broggi, department coordinator for prints and drawings at The Art Institute of Chicago, snapped photos of the odd structure nestled into a typical Rolling Meadows subdivision and sent them to her husband, Dan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Bob53
|1,552,065
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|WelbyMD
|241,795
|Illinois is in critical financial crisis.
|1 hr
|Louis Farrakhan
|28
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Soetoro
|63,870
|Can we please get rid of all the Mexicans in Me... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Please Leave
|44
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|True facts
|40
|Quick Pain and Anxiety Meds
|8 hr
|frankchem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC