Constable: House of future turns 50

Constable: House of future turns 50

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

She wasn't sure what the thing was, but Judy Broggi knew she wanted to live in it. The house-hunting Broggi, department coordinator for prints and drawings at The Art Institute of Chicago, snapped photos of the odd structure nestled into a typical Rolling Meadows subdivision and sent them to her husband, Dan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Bob53 1,552,065
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min WelbyMD 241,795
Illinois is in critical financial crisis. 1 hr Louis Farrakhan 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Soetoro 63,870
Can we please get rid of all the Mexicans in Me... (Feb '16) 2 hr Please Leave 44
pete venute (Mar '16) 6 hr True facts 40
Quick Pain and Anxiety Meds 8 hr frankchem 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC