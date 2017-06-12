Sources: Billion-Dollar Solution Provider Forsythe Is Up For Sale
Forsythe Technology, a $1 billion solution provider behemoth which has made significant investments in building out its business over the last several years, is up for sale, according to sources close to the company. Forsythe has hired an investment bank and is actively shopping the 100 percent employee-owned company, said one source with ties to the investment banking community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
