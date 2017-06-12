Sources: Billion-Dollar Solution Prov...

Sources: Billion-Dollar Solution Provider Forsythe Is Up For Sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: CRN

Forsythe Technology, a $1 billion solution provider behemoth which has made significant investments in building out its business over the last several years, is up for sale, according to sources close to the company. Forsythe has hired an investment bank and is actively shopping the 100 percent employee-owned company, said one source with ties to the investment banking community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Realtime 1,545,869
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Dr Guru 241,461
Political Correctness, years ago. Who got the... 1 hr Carry Concealed 7
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 1 hr CAGODE 1
bring back vocational schools!! 1 hr RatzenburgerRowe 48
Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP? 1 hr ROBO Conservative 17
So You asked for the story. 1 hr MalignantNarcissists 4
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC