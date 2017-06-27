Sonoco to purchase Clear Lam Packaging Inc.

Hartsville, South Carolina-headquartered Sonoco , one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the stock of Clear Lam Packaging Inc. , a family-held developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films, for approximately $170 million in cash. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, Sonoco says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.