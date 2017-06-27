Sonoco to purchase Clear Lam Packaging Inc.
Hartsville, South Carolina-headquartered Sonoco , one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the stock of Clear Lam Packaging Inc. , a family-held developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films, for approximately $170 million in cash. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, Sonoco says.
