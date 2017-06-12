RotaryFest returns to Elk Grove Village with music, rides, parade

Rotary Fest, the first big festival of summer in the Northwest suburbs, opens Wednesday, June 14, and runs through Sunday, June 18, at Lions Park, at 150 Lions Drive in Elk Grove Village. Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. the first two days, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

