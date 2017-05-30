Mount Prospect sued over bicycle fatality in June 2016
A Mount Prospect man this week added the village and its engineering consultant to a lawsuit he filed earlier this year seeking more than $50,000 in damages against the Elk Grove Village woman who drove the vehicle that struck and killed his wife in a pedestrian crosswalk in June 2016. The complaint brought by Eric Jakubowski, as administrator of Joni Beaudry's estate, claims that Hanna Burzynska, the village and Ciorba Group all are liable for the death of Joni Beaudry, who was crossing Central Road at the Weller crosswalk, the village said in a news release Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|WelbyMD
|241,079
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Julia
|1,538,467
|Exclusive: The Real Reason Muhammad Ali Convert...
|1 hr
|Faith
|1
|Illegal Immigrants
|1 hr
|Valerie
|41
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|1 hr
|OllllllO
|2
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,727
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC