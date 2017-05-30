Mount Prospect sued over bicycle fatality in June 2016

A Mount Prospect man this week added the village and its engineering consultant to a lawsuit he filed earlier this year seeking more than $50,000 in damages against the Elk Grove Village woman who drove the vehicle that struck and killed his wife in a pedestrian crosswalk in June 2016. The complaint brought by Eric Jakubowski, as administrator of Joni Beaudry's estate, claims that Hanna Burzynska, the village and Ciorba Group all are liable for the death of Joni Beaudry, who was crossing Central Road at the Weller crosswalk, the village said in a news release Friday.

