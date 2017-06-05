Kane County inmate suing jail for $1 ...

Kane County inmate suing jail for $1 billion over not be allowed to vote

Louis Alexander Bertaux is suing the Kane County jail for $1 billion, saying officials there deprived him of his vote in the presidential election. A Geneva man behind bars at the Kane County jail on Election Day is suing the facility, claiming he was mocked about the outcome by a Trump-supporting correctional officer and denied an absentee ballot to cast his vote.

