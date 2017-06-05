Kane County inmate suing jail for $1 billion over not be allowed to vote
Louis Alexander Bertaux is suing the Kane County jail for $1 billion, saying officials there deprived him of his vote in the presidential election. A Geneva man behind bars at the Kane County jail on Election Day is suing the facility, claiming he was mocked about the outcome by a Trump-supporting correctional officer and denied an absentee ballot to cast his vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,541,224
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|241,274
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Well Well
|63,721
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|23 min
|Comrade
|105,207
|Multi-Trillion tax boondoggel
|1 hr
|LWarren COMMUNIST
|6
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,755
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|4 hr
|Sam Wright75
|406
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC