FMI Triples Space With New HQ
Medical device manufacturer FMI recently relocated to a new facility in Lincolnshire, giving the firm a workplace that is more than three times the space of its previous home in Elk Grove Village. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 8, FMI, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Flexan LLC, and its 100 employees began operations out of the 70,000-square-foot building on Bond Street in Lincolnshire.
