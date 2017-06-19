Elk Grove's Hometown Parade draws a crowd
Elk Grove Village held its annual Hometown Parade early Saturday afternoon, completing all the pageantry and fun well before the rain moved in. This year's theme was Storybook Land, where tales such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Pinocchio," "Beauty and the Beast," "Charlotte's Web" and "Harry Potter" came to life.
