Elk Grove's Hometown Parade draws a c...

Elk Grove's Hometown Parade draws a crowd

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove Village held its annual Hometown Parade early Saturday afternoon, completing all the pageantry and fun well before the rain moved in. This year's theme was Storybook Land, where tales such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Pinocchio," "Beauty and the Beast," "Charlotte's Web" and "Harry Potter" came to life.

