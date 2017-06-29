Elk Grove's Clear Lam Packaging acqui...

Elk Grove's Clear Lam Packaging acquired for $170 million

Elk Grove Village-based Clear Lam Packaging is being acquired by global packaging company Sonoco for about $170 million in cash. Elk Grove Village-based packaging film manufacturer Clear Lam Packaging is being acquired by global packaging company Sonoco for about $170 million in cash, the companies said Wednesday.

