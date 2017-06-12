Elk Grove Village to break ground on first '2025' project
Elk Grove Village officials will break ground Thursday afternoon on the first project of an aggressive infrastructure overhaul estimated to cost $110 million. The groundbreaking on a $6.6 million renovation of the public works facility at 1635 Biesterfield Road marks the start of the Elk Grove 2025 infrastructure plan.
