Elk Grove Village to break ground on first '2025' project

Wednesday

Elk Grove Village officials will break ground Thursday afternoon on the first project of an aggressive infrastructure overhaul estimated to cost $110 million. The groundbreaking on a $6.6 million renovation of the public works facility at 1635 Biesterfield Road marks the start of the Elk Grove 2025 infrastructure plan.

