Elk Grove Village Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series kicks off July 4
Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series launches Tuesday, July 4, with a special "4 on the 4th" Independence Day event featuring The Guess Who, Mitch Ryder, Orleans and Ambrosia. The free concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, east of Lions Park.
