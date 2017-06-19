Elk Grove Village man accused of slic...

Elk Grove Village man accused of slicing relative with knife

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Daily Herald

An Elk Grove Village man who prosecutors say was holding a knife when he lunged at a male relative was ordered held on $75,000 bail Monday. Jose Roman, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

