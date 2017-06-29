Elk Grove spending $8.3 million to buy land for public works building

Joe [email protected] file photoBerthold's Floral, Gift and Garden Center will close July 31 after Elk Grove Village agreed to pay $8.3 million for the property and neighboring Elk Grove TV and Audio Service in the 400 block of East Devon Avenue. The village board last week approved agreements to purchase Berthold's Floral, Gift and Garden Center and neighboring Elk Grove TV and Audio Service on the 400 block of East Devon Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.