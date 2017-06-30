Elk Grove Elementary District 59 buil...

Elk Grove Elementary District 59 building plans advance despite opposition

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Herald

A plan to build a new Elk Grove Township Elementary School District 59 administration building is facing more pushback in the eleventh hour. Elk Grove Village residents are protesting the proposed 40,000-square-foot facility at 1001 Leicester Road, where the former Lively Junior High was located.

