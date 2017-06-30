Elk Grove Elementary District 59 building plans advance despite opposition
A plan to build a new Elk Grove Township Elementary School District 59 administration building is facing more pushback in the eleventh hour. Elk Grove Village residents are protesting the proposed 40,000-square-foot facility at 1001 Leicester Road, where the former Lively Junior High was located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|obama muslim
|1,553,584
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|241,863
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|63,897
|Italian Confessional
|18 hr
|Joey
|10
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Lower-end
|43
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|22 hr
|joe
|6
|Recycling drop off?
|Mon
|Medtraveler
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC