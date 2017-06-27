Editorial: Minimum wage confusion should be avoided
Ken Jarosch is a small-business owner whose livelihood and those he employs would be affected by an ill-timed and too generous increase in the minimum wage. He's not operating a fast-food chain known nationally or worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,550,787
|Can we please get rid of all the Mexicans in Me... (Feb '16)
|32 min
|Im a halfbreed 2
|37
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Dr Guru
|241,727
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Liam Baker
|424
|Italian Confessional
|7 hr
|TheViperIsNear
|6
|Laughing my Ossoff
|8 hr
|little ol me
|3
|Oui Vey
|8 hr
|INDICT MADIGAN
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC