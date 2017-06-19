DMG to acquire Northwest Health Care Associates
DuPage Medical Group said it plans to acquire Northwest Health Care Associates, a multi-specialty clinic with locations serving Chicago's northwest suburbs, for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1981, Northwest Health Care Associates has locations in Hoffman Estates, East Dundee and Elk Grove Village.
