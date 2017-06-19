District 59 to propose administration building to Elk Grove plan commission
Elk Grove plan commissioners are set to vote Monday on Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59's proposal to build a new administration building. The school district is selling its current administration building in Arlington Heights and wants to build a larger 40,000 square facility at 1001 Leicester Road in Elk Grove Village.
