District 59 to propose administration building to Elk Grove plan commission

Friday Jun 23

Elk Grove plan commissioners are set to vote Monday on Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59's proposal to build a new administration building. The school district is selling its current administration building in Arlington Heights and wants to build a larger 40,000 square facility at 1001 Leicester Road in Elk Grove Village.

