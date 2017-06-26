Disability housing complex PhilHaven ...

Disability housing complex PhilHaven celebrates opening

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Monday was a day of celebration for a Wheeling housing complex for people with disabilities and others that has faced mixed reaction from the community during its six years of development. The grand opening of PhilHaven at 2418 W. Hintz Road drew more than 50 people, including residents, representatives of elected officials and disability advocate groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,549,354
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 10,854
Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10) 1 hr LuvHardCock 209
America should let all immigrants in, why not? 1 hr actorvet 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr huntcoyotes 241,667
last post wins! (Apr '13) 2 hr Concerned_American 2,548
Presidential Library 3 hr Kay 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC