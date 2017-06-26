Disability housing complex PhilHaven celebrates opening
Monday was a day of celebration for a Wheeling housing complex for people with disabilities and others that has faced mixed reaction from the community during its six years of development. The grand opening of PhilHaven at 2418 W. Hintz Road drew more than 50 people, including residents, representatives of elected officials and disability advocate groups.
