Dining, gaming venue proposed in Bartlett
A rendering of the interior of the proposed Olivia's Place deli, gaming and entertainment venue at 143 and 149 E. Lake St. in Bartlett. Olivia's Place -- a proposed venue that would combine dining, liquor, gaming and live music in a Bartlett strip mall -- received mixed opinions from village trustees Tuesday but is moving on to a public hearing before the plan commission next month.
