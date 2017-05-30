Busse Farm development or not, Elk Gr...

Busse Farm development or not, Elk Grove fire station coming down

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Whether or not an upscale development is coming to Busse Farm, the Elk Grove Village fire station and training facility built on the valuable O'Hare market property will be demolished. Less than 20 years ago, the village spent about $3.2 million to construct the prominent fire station at Oakton Street and Lively Boulevard on the southeast corner of the 70-acre open site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dr Guru 241,139
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,538,885
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 1 hr Defeat Maxine Warren 122
News Dumbing down high school 1 hr Defeat Maxine Warren 17
SayWhat 2 hr Hummmm 1
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec '16 Ford 1
News Police involved in fatal Summit shooting (Apr '06) Jul '16 Rip 547
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC