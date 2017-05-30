Busse Farm development or not, Elk Grove fire station coming down
Whether or not an upscale development is coming to Busse Farm, the Elk Grove Village fire station and training facility built on the valuable O'Hare market property will be demolished. Less than 20 years ago, the village spent about $3.2 million to construct the prominent fire station at Oakton Street and Lively Boulevard on the southeast corner of the 70-acre open site.
