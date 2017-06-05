Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove...

Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing June 30

Berthold's Floral, Gift and Garden Center in Elk Grove Village, which has been in operation since 1948, will close in coming weeks to make way for a new headquarters for the village's public works department, the village announced Friday. Elk Grove Village has reached an agreement to acquire 8.6 acres at 434 E. Devon Ave., the village announced in a news release.

