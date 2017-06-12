Batir Architecture of St. Charles wins a new conference room
The Daily Herald Business Ledger has chosen Batir Architecture Ltd. of St. Charles as the winner of its Workplace Makeover contest. The architectural firm will receive a conference room makeover valued at $12,000.
