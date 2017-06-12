Batir Architecture of St. Charles win...

Batir Architecture of St. Charles wins a new conference room

Monday Jun 12

The Daily Herald Business Ledger has chosen Batir Architecture Ltd. of St. Charles as the winner of its Workplace Makeover contest. The architectural firm will receive a conference room makeover valued at $12,000.

