Average property tax bills to spike $560 in Northwest Cook County

Tuesday Jun 13

Homeowners in Northwest Cook County can expect an average bump of about $560 on property tax bills that will go out later this month. Orr's data showed the average property tax bill is expected to increase by 6.5 percent throughout the northern part of the county, but homeowners in many suburbs are likely to see much higher increases to tax bills.

