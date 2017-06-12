Average property tax bills to spike $560 in Northwest Cook County
Homeowners in Northwest Cook County can expect an average bump of about $560 on property tax bills that will go out later this month. Orr's data showed the average property tax bill is expected to increase by 6.5 percent throughout the northern part of the county, but homeowners in many suburbs are likely to see much higher increases to tax bills.
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,545,091
|Trump Just Sux
|6 min
|Well Well
|29
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|46 min
|District 1
|241,405
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,535
|Trumps Tired Pablum Puking Respnse to Shooting
|4 hr
|Moe Greens optome...
|4
|In honor of Dad's
|4 hr
|momma
|3
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|4 hr
|Jessie Winkar79
|413
