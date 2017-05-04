The Elk Grove Police Department: 60 Y...

The Elk Grove Police Department: 60 Years of Serving

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Daily Herald

After Elk Grove Village was incorporated on July 17, 1956, policing initially was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's department. As the village developed, though, it was apparent it needed to provide its own services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Dolphin Eddy 1,526,542
last post wins! (Apr '13) 35 min Hatti_Hollerand 2,501
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Surrender Kookis 240,564
federal agents in melrose park 7/25/16 (Jul '16) 2 hr Victor 42
Wild Bill is an Imbecile 5 hr WILDBILL 43
Bill NYE the Bullshyt lying science guy. 5 hr Friday Fish 5
15th Ave Book Store, still there and going stro... (Aug '16) 5 hr Sincere 11
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC