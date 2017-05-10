Swiss Machining Moves to the Next Level

Star CNC showcases the SR-32JII Type B Swiss-type automatic lathe with a modular design and a slanted guide way that increases rigidity and improves accuracy for stable production. Booth 1434: Star CNC introduces the SR-32JII Type B Swiss-type automatic lathe designed to work with or without guide bushing, which is another option to further enhance versatility and flexibility while machining.

