Swiss Machining Moves to the Next Level

Star CNC showcases the SR-32JII Type B Swiss-type automatic lathe with a modular design and a slanted guide way that increases rigidity and improves accuracy for stable production. Booth 1434: Star CNC introduces the SR-32JII Type B Swiss-type automatic lathe designed to work with or without guide bushing, which is another option to further enhance versatility and flexibility while machining.

