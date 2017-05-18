Self-Storage REITs Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Strategic Storage Trust II Report 1Q 2017 Results

Strategic Storage Growth Trust Inc. and Strategic Storage Trust II Inc. , both public, non-traded, self-storage real estate investment trusts sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management LLC, have released their financial statements for the quarter that ended March 31. In general, the entities showed gains in revenue, net operating income and occupancy. SSGT increased same-store revenue 20.1 percent, with NOI growing 38.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.