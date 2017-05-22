Person found shot to death in Elk Grove Village
A person has been found dead from a gunshot wound to the neck in suburban Elk Grove Village, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide but has not released the name of the deceased, citing the need first to contact next of kin.
