Multiple 'high-end' businesses planned for Busse Farm, Elk Grove mayor says

Busse Farm, the largest undeveloped parcel of land in the O'Hare market, could soon be home to a multimillion dollar commercial development, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson announced Tuesday. The long-vacant, 70-acre site -- roughly bounded by Higgins Road, Lively Boulevard, Oakton Street and Stanley Street -- was famously a proposed location for a new Chicago Bears stadium during negotiations in 1975 and 1998.

