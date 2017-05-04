MC Machinery Systems Moves to New Hea...

MC Machinery Systems Moves to New Headquarters

The new 175,000 sq ft headquarters includes a 50,000 sq ft showroom for displaying equipment, a machine refurbishment area for reconditioning pre-owned machines, a state-of-the-art laboratory and clean room for PC board repairs, a technologically advanced call center for diagnosing and resolving machine issues, and the MC Remote 360 Central Station for remote monitoring and diagnosis of disruptions to customer's operations before they happen. MC Machinery Systems, Inc. has officially moved into their new headquarters located at 85 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village.

