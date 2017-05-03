Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Arlington Heights
Justin Lueck, 32, of Elk Grove Village, recently was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and unlawful restraint, Arlington Heights police said. Justin Lueck, 32, of Elk Grove Village, recently was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and unlawful restraint, Arlington Heights police said.
