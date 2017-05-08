Hoffman Estates recommends opting out...

Hoffman Estates recommends opting out of minimum-wage hike

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Hoffman Estates village board members Monday unanimously recommended opting out of Cook County laws raising the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days for part-time workers. That agreement was reached despite a spirited and nuanced discussion among the elected officials as well as with a disagreeing resident and businessman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min leosnana 1,528,124
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min American Lady 240,625
Chicago Luxury Mobile Detailing 58 min Dee1 1
News Some in Cicero take issue with flying of Mexica... (Oct '08) 1 hr Victor 1,555
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 6,920
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 3,640
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,623
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC