Hoffman Estates recommends opting out of minimum-wage hike
Hoffman Estates village board members Monday unanimously recommended opting out of Cook County laws raising the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days for part-time workers. That agreement was reached despite a spirited and nuanced discussion among the elected officials as well as with a disagreeing resident and businessman.
Read more at Daily Herald.
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|leosnana
|1,528,124
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|American Lady
|240,625
|Chicago Luxury Mobile Detailing
|58 min
|Dee1
|1
|Some in Cicero take issue with flying of Mexica... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Victor
|1,555
|Word (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6,920
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3,640
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,623
