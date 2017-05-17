Forsythe Named Red Hat's Innovation Partner of the Year
Forsythe Technology is pleased to announce its recognition by Red Hat as Innovation Partner of the Year. The award was presented at Red Hat's 2017 North America Partner Conference.
