Fifth-grader donates free library to Alexian Village

Ariana Trausch, a fifth-grader at Salt Creek Elementary, brought a little free library to Alexian Village to share her joy of reading with older adults as part of a class project. In supportive living community Alexian Village's living room sits a little free library stocked with children and adult books for everyone's reading pleasure, thanks to local fifth-grader Ariana Trausch.

