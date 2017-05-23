Elk Grove Village board's continuity a 'highly unusual' feat

The Elk Grove Village board is, back row from left, Sam Lissner, Jeff Franke, Pat Feichter, James Petri, and front row, Nancy Czarnik, Mayor Craig Johnson and Chris Prochno. Voters haven't removed an Elk Grove Village board member from office in more than two decades, an extremely rare streak of continuity for politics at any level, experts say.

