Elk Grove Village board's continuity ...

Elk Grove Village board's continuity a 'highly unusual' feat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Daily Herald

The Elk Grove Village board is, back row from left, Sam Lissner, Jeff Franke, Pat Feichter, James Petri, and front row, Nancy Czarnik, Mayor Craig Johnson and Chris Prochno. Voters haven't removed an Elk Grove Village board member from office in more than two decades, an extremely rare streak of continuity for politics at any level, experts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dexcom transmitter G5 for sale 8 min Yalie70 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min American Lady 240,831
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min USAsince1680 1,534,667
whats going on in washington 3 hr MAGA 7
GOP: Kids should be financially independent soo... 3 hr MAGA 5
ex chicago police woman (Jul '16) 3 hr Earl 23
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,288
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC