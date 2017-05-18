Elk Grove officials discussing village/township land swap
Elk Grove village and township officials are exploring an intergovernmental land swap of two equivalently valued properties in the village: 711 Chelmsford Lane and 600 Landmeier Road. Officials say the potential partnership appears to provide benefits to both governmental bodies: improving operations and efficiency while preserving the character of surrounding neighborhoods, potentially retaining a valued day care service and improving compatibility with adjacent land uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,532,997
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Julia
|240,731
|Deporting Seniors
|21 min
|Keyanna
|2
|congratulations
|23 min
|Keyanna
|3
|Police: Man in custody for punching female secu...
|51 min
|Keyanna
|2
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|59 min
|Keyanna
|1
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|1 hr
|Da Stumbler
|13
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC