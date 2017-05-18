Elk Grove officials discussing villag...

Elk Grove officials discussing village/township land swap

48 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove village and township officials are exploring an intergovernmental land swap of two equivalently valued properties in the village: 711 Chelmsford Lane and 600 Landmeier Road. Officials say the potential partnership appears to provide benefits to both governmental bodies: improving operations and efficiency while preserving the character of surrounding neighborhoods, potentially retaining a valued day care service and improving compatibility with adjacent land uses.

