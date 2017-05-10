Elk Grove approves $10 million loan t...

Elk Grove approves $10 million loan to start infrastructure overhaul

Elk Grove Village approved plans this week for a $10 million loan to kick-start work on a new public works building and fire station, which are major parts of a long-term infrastructure overhaul in the community. Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the village to take out the loan from Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company to acquire land and perform architectural and engineering for the projects.

