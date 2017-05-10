EDM, Milling, Turning Systems Increase Productivity, Reduce Downtime

On display from MC Machinery will be Mitsubishi milling, turning, wire and sinker EDM machines, including the TV-500, LT-350, MV1200-R wire EDM and the EA8S. Booth 1426: The Mitsubishi MV1200-R wire EDM from MC Machinery features 360 deg, non-contact magnetic flux Cylindrical Drive Technology, superior auto-threading and rigid construction.

