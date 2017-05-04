Editorial: Schools right to insist on immunizations
A New England Journal of Medicine study estimates that childhood vaccination programs have prevented 103.1 million cases of diphtheria, hepatitis A, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio and rubella since 1924. Outbreaks happen and need to be contained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,526,329
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|District 1
|240,563
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|2,500
|village of melrose park residency for employees (May '16)
|2 hr
|True facts
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,613
|Make Melrose Park White Again
|12 hr
|Robin
|6
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|52
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC