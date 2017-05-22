Editorial: Honor our partnership with local police
As we near the close of National Police Week, we're moved to reflect on the role of police in our communities. President John F. Kennedy established National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962 and Congress later that year passed a joint resolution establishing an entire week to both remember police officers who died in the course of their work and to show our respect for those who still put on the badge every day.
