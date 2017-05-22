Editorial: Honor our partnership with...

Editorial: Honor our partnership with local police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Daily Herald

As we near the close of National Police Week, we're moved to reflect on the role of police in our communities. President John F. Kennedy established National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962 and Congress later that year passed a joint resolution establishing an entire week to both remember police officers who died in the course of their work and to show our respect for those who still put on the badge every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Dumpster Fire 1,534,195
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Just Think 240,782
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,685
pete venute (Mar '16) 2 hr WILDBILL 27
Beautify Lake St. 2 hr WILDBILL 18
But Job 2 hr WILDBILL 5
WildBill is a LLLLLLLLLoser! 2 hr WILDBILL 8
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC