Cops on doughnut shop rooftops across the suburbs for good cause
For the 15th consecutive year, law enforcement officers from throughout the state got on top of Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in support of Special Olympics Illinois. They reached the roofs as early as 5 a.m. Police officers were well represented in the Northwest suburbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|RoxLo
|1,534,329
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|WelbyMD
|240,797
|ex chicago police woman (Jul '16)
|24 min
|Mike
|19
|Bottomless wife?
|3 hr
|Earl
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,686
|Mass media's war on police leads to more crime.
|4 hr
|actorvet
|1
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|WILDBILL
|27
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC