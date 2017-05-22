Cops on doughnut shop rooftops across...

Cops on doughnut shop rooftops across the suburbs for good cause

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Daily Herald

For the 15th consecutive year, law enforcement officers from throughout the state got on top of Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in support of Special Olympics Illinois. They reached the roofs as early as 5 a.m. Police officers were well represented in the Northwest suburbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,534,329
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min WelbyMD 240,797
ex chicago police woman (Jul '16) 24 min Mike 19
Bottomless wife? 3 hr Earl 4
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr They cannot kill ... 10,686
Mass media's war on police leads to more crime. 4 hr actorvet 1
pete venute (Mar '16) 7 hr WILDBILL 27
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC